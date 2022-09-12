WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man driving under the influence and without a license hit and killed a pedestrian and then drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Santoz Gomez Diaz, 38, hit and killed a 60-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man on County 393 at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Diaz hit a parked vehicle after striking the pedestrian and then drove away, troopers added.

Troopers located Diaz after the crash and he was arrested.

Diaz was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury or death, driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving under the influence in a crash with serious bodily injury or death.