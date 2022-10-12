WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects.

Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax.

“It allows the money to be spent throughout the entire county to accomplish projects that not only benefit the visitors who come here, who are in large measure and in a larger number than full time residents but also to provide a improve quality of place from a transportation standpoint,” Chamber of Commerce President, Megan Harrison said.

On Tuesday, local doctor, Jon Ward, gave a presentation asking some pointed questions about the millions of dollars Walton County already seems to have.

Ward said the county has a $95 million budget surplus and a $17 million sales tax increase from 2020 to 2021.

Harrison refutes Ward’s claim of the $95 million budget surplus.

Harrison said it’s not guaranteed that money would be used for transportation — unlike the once-cent sales tax.

“I mean, heaven forbid, if we had a natural disaster or if we had, you know, something else happen where those funds needed to be used, then that could happen very quickly,” Harrison said.

Harrison also said the sales tax is the quickest way to fund $1.2 billion worth of road projects.

“In order for us to get the billion plus dollars that would be required to complete all 700 projects, it’s going to take a lot of years of $17 million to get us there,” Harrison said.

The proposed tax would put Walton County at the top of the list when it comes to sales tax — at 8 percent. But Harrison said Walton isn’t the only county considering a referendum this election.

“But if my understanding is that if there are other counties whose referendums passed this year that we would not be the highest,” Harrison said.

Harrison said she wants people to take a step back and consider the big picture of the proposed tax.

“The overall financial impact to a resident is fairly minor in the scheme of if you were to consider that versus let’s say an Ad Valorem tax increase or another mechanism for gaining the funds for us to be able to pay for these projects,” Harrison said.

As for the current one-cent sales tax in Walton, Harrison said that money is dedicated to trash collection and landfill upkeep.

“I don’t know exactly once that money is used for landfill and waste collection, if there is any surplus,” Harrison said. “I would have to confirm with county finance on what happens with that surplus if it just goes back into the general fund or if there is a surplus for that specific department with that money.”

Harrison also wants people to remember the top sales tax generators in Walton County are short-term rentals, dining out and construction goods.

The measure will be on the ballot for the November 8 general election. It is expected to bring in $1.2 billion over the next 30 years.