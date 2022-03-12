CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened early Saturday morning at the Marathon gas station on Highway 90.

According to CPD, two men rushed the cashier on duty and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects but they are still actively searching for the second.

This is an ongoing investigation.