CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been arrested in connection to a murder early Sunday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to do a welfare check on a local woman at a home on Chipewa Street in Callaway at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived to find the woman dead with evidence of foul play.

BCSO Criminal Investigations was called to the scene in addition to the Crime Scene Unit.

BCSO said evidence they found early in the investigation led them to the victim’s son, 22-year-old Dikajah Davion Teague.

When investigators learned Teague was allegedly involved, they also discovered he planned to leave town. A Be On The Lookout, also known as a BOLO, was issued for Teague and deputies were able to find him.

Teague has been charged with an open count of murder.

The victim’s body has been turned over to the Medical Examiner.

News 13 is following this story and will report more details as they become available.