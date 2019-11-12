Three arrested in Panama City Beach fatal hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police have arrested three people involved in this week’s deadly hit-and-run crash.

Michael Brian Warren, of Panama City Beach, was arrested on Monday after police say he hit a pedestrian in the road who was using the crosswalk on Saturday night in front of Sharky’s Restaurant.

Michael Brian Warren

Police say the victim died from her injuries.

Warren reportedly left the scene after the crash.

Panama City Beach police say Warren was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado extended truck. The truck was described as having a ladder rack and ladder on the roof and a business placard on the side.

When police say they made contact with Warren, the suspect specifically removed the ladder rack and ladder off the vehicle.

Joshua Warren

Warren is facing multiple charges including failure to stop in an accident involving personal injury or death, failure to render aid and give information to authorities and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Police also arrested Joshua Warren and Amanda Williams in connection with this case. Warren faces a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Williams is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Amanda Williams

Michael Warren is set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance.