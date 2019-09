PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The high temperatures didn’t stop residents from enjoying this year’s Oktoberfest in Downtown Panama City.

The annual event is full of food, games and plenty of cold beverages.

There was also a kids pumpkin decorating contest, live music, face painting, and even mechanical bull riding.

This is the 31st year the festival took over Harrison Avenue.

It is hosted by Destination Panama City and Downtown Panama City.