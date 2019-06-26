Oklahoma man charged with molestation in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12.

Investigators say Jose Santos, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, was staying with a friend in Bay County in mid May when he committed the offense. After being confronted by the victim’s father and grandfather about the incident, he fled the residence, deputies said.

The family believed he went back to Oklahoma.

Santos has since been arrested and returned to Bay County. His first appearance in front of a judge was Wednesday afternoon.

His bond is set at $35,000.00.