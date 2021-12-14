Okaloosa man found guilty in attempted murder trial

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who shot at several people during a rampage in April of 2019 was convicted of attempted murder and now faces life in prison.

An Okaloosa County jury found Jimi McDonald guilty of attempted first-degree felony murder; burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed with a firearm; burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery; five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

On April 28 McDonald approached an adult female victim and two juvenile victims and demanded that the adult female leave in his vehicle with him. The victims fled in their vehicle to a family friends’ residence. The Defendant followed the victims to the residence. Once at the residence, the Defendant shot one victim and fired at least eight shots into the residence, which was occupied by the other victims.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Walton Correctional Institution K9 Tracking Team responded to the scene. K9 Tracking Team members located the Defendant hiding in a hunting blind approximately two miles from where he abandoned his vehicle in the woods.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement forensically linked the casings and projectiles located at the home to the firearm located in the woods near where the Defendant was found. Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Wells presided over the trial. The Defendant faces up to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections with a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty-five years. Sentencing is currently set for March 15, 2022.