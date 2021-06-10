Okaloosa man accused of premeditated murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A man accused of first degree premeditated murder with a weapon was indicted by the Okaloosa County Grand Jury on Thursday.

State Attorney for the First Judicial Court, Ginger Bowden Madden, announced today that Randal Jon Ebbighausen was being charged.

Ebbighausen was indicted for an incident that occurred on May 14, 2021 at 855 Mande Court in Shalimar, Florida, after Julie Ebbighausen was stabbed to death.

According to the arrest report, Ebbighausen was in his garage, covered with blood, when deputies arrived. His wife was found dead inside.

A family member told deputies the couple planned to get a divorce. The family member added the couple got into an argument that turned physical and she entered a room to see Ebbighausen on top of the woman holding a knife.

Ebbighausen is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail and scheduled to appear in court on June 22.