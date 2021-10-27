Okaloosa man accused of pepper-spraying deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa deputies say a man being arrested for trespassing and misuse of 911 used pepper spray on three deputies and took a swing at them.

“Deputies were responding to a complaint in reference to 32-year old Sean Perkins, who had sent up a makeshift camp on military property off Martin Luther King Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach,” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release. “He was being detained for trespassing, misuse of 911, and a pedestrian violation around 6:30 Wednesday morning.”

They added that Perkins tried to run into traffic and then used pepper spray on the deputies working to restrain him. The deputies tased him and took him into custody.

“EMS arrived to help decontaminate the affected deputies,” officials said.

Perkins is charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and resisting arrest without violence.