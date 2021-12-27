Okaloosa deputies searching for video in murder case

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are hoping the community can help them catch a murderer.

The incident happened on December 22nd.

The victim, believed to be a Jamaican national who resided in the Fort Walton Beach area, left work in Miramar Beach that night around 9 p.m. and drove two co-workers home. The second co-worker says he dropped her off in Fort Walton Beach around 10 p.m. and left to go to an unknown location. He was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds about 45 minutes later, lying partially in an eastbound lane of Highway 98.

The shooting appears to have taken place at that location. The victim was known to drive a gray 2008 Honda Odyssey van, which was found by investigators the next day, backed into a wooded lot on Parkview Road. Whoever was driving the van left the area either on foot or in a vehicle. Residents in that vicinity did not recognize the vehicle.

A photo of the victim’s vehicle was provided by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency is asking anyone who may have surveillance video between the time of 11 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. in the area of Parkview Road and Denton Boulevard to please contact Investigations at (850) 609-2000.

If you have any information on the crime, you can also call the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.