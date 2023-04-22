OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An undercover operation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of seven men who were allegedly looking to meet minors for sexual encounters, according to a release from OCSO.
The release said “Operation April Fools” is part of OCSO’s work to help protect children from online predators. The seven men arrested are accused of traveling to a preplanned location in order to meet children. Instead of meeting children, the men were arrested by OCSO deputies.
The men arrested include:
- Thomas Cole
- Dominic Boddie
- Shane Donaldson
- Joshua Rouege
- David Lanier
- Jose Nolasco-Benitez
- Jeffrey Pakusch
All seven of the men were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, use of a computer to solicit a minor for sex and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Donaldson received an extra charge for promoting sexual performance by a child.