OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) – Two people are in serious condition after a Saturday evening crash in Okaloosa County.

At approximately 5:35 pm, two passengers in a truck were driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 54.

After hydroplaning in heavy rain, the truck veered into a guard rail. As a result of the impact, the truck veered back into the road, colliding with the tractor.

The two passengers, who are yet to be identified, are a 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old female. They were taken to Ft. Walton Medical Center.

The driver of the tractor did not sustain any injuries. There is no update on their condition.