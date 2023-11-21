DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly 100 families in need will have a Thanksgiving meal this week thanks to local charities.

Harvest House in Destin put 75 meal kits together for those requesting help this holiday.

Local businesses donated dozens of turkeys. Two churches provided Thanksgiving staples such as stuffing and cornbread.

An annual crop drop from farmers and members of the Southeast Produce Council, Inc. gave a variety of fresh produce from sweet potatoes to avocados to help families get by for the holiday week.

The yearly Thanksgiving meals support families in Walton and Okaloosa counties.

“Even the food that we had given away just to a new person that’s come to see is she was just in here and she’s just so grateful. She goes, ‘You just don’t know how it just touches my heart and how it’s so much easier to go home after working and actually make dinner that I didn’t have to worry about where I was going to get the food from,” Harvest House Executive Director Lori Joyner said.

Locals not on the list were able to pick up around 25 left-over meal kits at 1 pm. Harvest House will be taking names for the Christmas meal kits after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The next meal pick-up day is December 14.