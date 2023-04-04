DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A spring breaker was found dead outside a Destin condo on Tuesday, Apr. 4, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, OCSO said the person fell from a balcony on Gulf Shore Dr., and alcohol is believed to be involved.

According to the release, a person staying at a neighboring condo noticed a body on the ground

near an entryway outside a building at 500 Gulf Shore Dr. and called 9-1-1 for a welfare check around 4:08 a.m.

The Jetty East Condominiums are listed at 500 Gulf Shore Dr.

Deputies found the victim dead when they arrived to the condo building, according to the release.

Investigators are working to verify additional information on the spring breaker’s death. An age or name has yet to be released.