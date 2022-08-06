DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm.

Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming.

The Emerald Coast is home to nesting sea turtles from May 1 to October 31. The nests can average more than 80 eggs each, and take 50 or more days to hatch. Depending on the nest temperature, the nest will be all female or all male hatchlings.

Spectators Tuesday were amazed by the event. Heard shouting ‘I’m glad we went for a beach walk today” and little kids thrilled by the new life entering the world.

Baby sea turtles are attracted to light when they leave the nest. The hatchlings near Miramar beach Tuesday did well to head straight to the water. They are now off to battle the big blue ocean and will return to the same shore to lay nests in the future.

If you see a sea turtle laying a nest or see a nest hatching call FWC at 888-404-FWCC.