DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sailboat was found pinned under Marler Bridge in Destin Thursday morning.

The boat’s mast is too tall to fit under the bridge and float into the bay, causing it to be stuck near the bridge.

Heavy winds overnight and into the morning are believed to have caused the boat to break loose in the Harbor and float to the bridge.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to local law enforcement about removing the vessel.