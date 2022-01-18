Reward offered in unsolved Okaloosa County killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for helpful information in the unsolved murder of Christopher Menzies.

Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lane of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island on December 22, 2021.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Menzies left work in Miramar Beach around 9 p.m. that night and took co-workers home. One of the passengers said he dropped her off around 10 p.m. and deputies found him dead 45 minutes later.

OCSO says the shooting happened on HWY 98. OCSO located the victim’s car the next day, a 2008 Silver Honda Odyssey. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned in a wooded area near Parkview Road.

Anyone with information about this homicide can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has chipped in another $5,000 towards the reward. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.