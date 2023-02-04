OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home.

LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny.

According to his arrest report, on July 29, 2022, the victim wrote an Affidavit of Complaint, stating on Aug. 19, 2021, he entered into a Residential Construction Contract with LaCoste to build a new home in Mary Esther.

Deputies said per the contract, the victim personally handed the defendant an Earnest Money Deposit check for $20,000 on Aug. 19, 2021, which was “promptly” deposited into LaCoste’s business bank account. On March 31, 2022, the victim said he wired $75,463.50, from his private fund to LaCoste’s same business bank account. The victim said the funds were for LaCoste’s “first draw” of the contract and to break ground on the new construction. The victim said the funds deposited to LaCoste’s bank account represented 22.8 percent of the total construction costs projected, which was $418,250.

On Aug. 4, 2022, deputies said they looked at the victim’s property and confirmed the entire parcel was a sandy lot with no signs of construction. As of Nov. 10, 2022, according to the Okaloosa County Department of Growth Management, no permit applications had been applied for and no work had been completed on the victim’s property.

On June 2, 2022, deputies said a legal demand to return the victim’s funds was sent to LaCoste and he failed to respond within 30 days.

Deputies said they tried to contact LaCoste at his home on Sept. 1, 2022, knocking on the door, ringing the doorbell to no answer and left a business card.

LaCoste is still booked into the Escambia County Jail being held without bond. This is the third time since November 2022, he has been arrested.

Over the past year, Escambia County and Santa Rosa Counties have ordered LaCoste and his brother-in-law, Matthew Banks to pay more than $1 million in restitutions and fines. They have also permanently revoked both of their contractor’s licenses.

LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting earlier this month, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again.

He is scheduled to head to court on Feb. 17.