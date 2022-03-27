OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A single-car crash in Okaloosa County left several people with injuries— including one critical— on Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old Bonifay man driving a blue sedan was heading west on Interstate 10 with a 24-year-old woman from DeFuniak Springs and a one-year-old boy.

Officials said the sedan ran off of the road, collided with a tree and overturned.

The DeFuniak Springs woman is reportedly critically injured, while the driver and the infant have minor injuries.