DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Destin Fire Rescue put their team to the test on Thursday, training at the old Cinema 10 location in Destin.

The movie theatre has been vacant for more than a decade. Inside, the location is full of broken glass, graffiti and is torn to shambles.

Destin Fire Rescue sent teams inside to practice rescues and carving out walls and doors for fire defense training.

The department tested out its brand new Ladder 9 Engine, capable of making roof attacks and ventilation cuts for rescue crews on the ground.

The department said having a real building to train in makes for precise training and enhanced skills when it comes to real-life situations.

The building located off Main Street was sold to Publix. The grocery store chain plans to tear down the building the week of June 19 as they start to construct a new store and shopping center in the heart of Destin.