OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday evening, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic crash on State Road 4 involving three vehicles leaving one person in serious condition and another critical.

A black Jeep was traveling north on State Road 4 approaching Pickens Circle. A white Chevy was stopped for traffic, ahead of the Jeep. A white Hyundai was south on State Road 4, approaching the proximity of the white Chevy, said officials.

Authorities said the driver nearly collided with the rear of the Chevy, swerving into the southbound lane and causing a head-on collision with the Hyundai. The spinning Jeep also struck the Chevy.

As a result of the crash, FHP says the driver and passenger of the Jeep both suffered serious and critical injuries.

State Road 4 was shut down for an extended time for the roadway cleanup. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the FHP.