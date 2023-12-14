OKALOOSA, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, a federal jury found an Okaloosa County man guilty in Pensacola on child pornography charges.

The suspect is 41-year-old, Jeffrey L. Pybus who was convicted of receiving and possessing images and videos of child pornography.

Federal, state, and local officers raided Pybus’s home on May 4, 2022, finding more than 23,000 child sex photos and videos. Pybus used a file-sharing site to download the material during the previous 3 months, according to officials.

Pybus’s sentencing is set for March 13th. He will receive between 5 and 20 years in prison.