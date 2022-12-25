UPDATE (5:53 p.m.): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a deputy shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve.

Five-year Sheriff’s Office veteran Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot at about 12:40 Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic violence incident. Hamilton was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries at about 3 p.m.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the OCSO, dedicated to protecting others,” said Sheriff Eric Aden in a news release. “We appreciate the endless stream of words of support that have come in for his family and his co-workers as we face this heartbreaking loss of a profoundly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero.”

The suspect in the shooting, Timothy Price-Williams, was also shot at the scene. Deputies said his injuries were not life threatening.

The OCSO said they were responded to a domestic violence battery call at a townhome on North Park Boulevard at about 9 a.m. on December 24. A victim reported that Price-Williams had slapped and shoved them the night before and had taken their phone so they could not call 911.

Deputies said that when they arrived, Price-Williams refused to leave the townhome. The OCSO Special Response Unit responded to the scene and still Price-Williams refused to leave the residence. Deputies said Price-Williams shot out of a window at about 12:40 that afternoon, hitting Deputy Hamilton.

Hamilton was taken to Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital. He died at about 3 p.m.

Original story:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Christmas Eve and said that a member of the special response team was killed during a response to a domestic violence situation.

Deputies said that the special response team was called out to a home on the morning of Christmas Eve after the suspect in a domestic violence situation refused to come out of the house.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, at some point before 1:00 p.m., the suspect fired shots that hit one of the deputies. They rushed the deputy to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, but the deputy could not be saved.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect was hit with return fire and has a non-life-threatening injury.

Sheriff Eric Aden and members of the command staff were said to be with family members of the deputy. At this time the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deputy who was killed, or the suspect.