OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – After fleeing his home on Friday morning, 29-year-old John Fleming was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to an OSCO press release, Fleming fled his house before responders arrived to a call reporting domestic violence. A family member alleges he attempted to smother and choke her, dragging her into the house when she tried to escape.

OSCO’s street crimes unit and K9 unit search unit found Fleming on Saturday morning, hiding under a couch at his home.

Fleming is arrested on charges of felony violation of probation, domestic violence battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.