NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Traffic was blocked and a tense situation was underway Wednesday afternoon in Niceville.

Law enforcement officers along with a SWAT unit are working in a neighborhood from Redwood Avenue to Anchors Street.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said that Niceville Police responded to a domestic violence call at the home. The man involved in the incident refused to leave the house when officers ordered.

Police called the Sheriff’s Office and additional units to de-escalate the situation including the negotiation team.

OCSO said they believe no one else was in the home with the man.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic advisory post on Wednesday morning to alert the public.

“23rd Street in Niceville is temporarily blocked from Redwood to Anchors Street due to law enforcement activity in the area.”

The man will be charged once in custody, deputies said. OCSO and Niceville Police will update the public on the roadways and potential charges at a later time.