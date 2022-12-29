OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department said they arrested one man who allegedly shot and killed his wife early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a person shot. When officers arrived, they identified 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum who was shot and killed inside the home.

Police said 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, of Crestview was the shooter. Camden and Rictaysha are husband and wife. Camden Barnum was detained on scene and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail. He is charged with murder.

Police said the reason for the shooting is still under investigation, but “it appears to be associated with domestic violence within the home.”

The CPD said they have coordinated the processing of the crime scene with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.