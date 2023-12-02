OKALOOSA, COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with minor injuries.

The incident happened on State Road 85 at 9th Avenue.

Investigators say a 16-year-old bicyclist was traveling south on the west shoulder sidewalk of State Road 85 through 9th Avenue. A sedan was traveling south on State Road 85 and went to turn onto 9th Avenue when the bicyclist was struck. After a brief stop, the sedan fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a 10-15-year-old brown 4-door sedan with possible signs of damage to its right side back door. The driver was a white female with purple hair, FHP officals wrote.

In a statement, the Florida Highway Patrol says “Holding everyone accountable for their actions in a crash is important”.

This incident remains under investigation until the suspect is identified.