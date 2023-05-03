OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunshine and summertime bring lots of people to the Gulf waters, especially boaters. With more boats and people in open waters, authorities said they have seen an increase in illegal charters.

In November of 2022, several agencies created the Gulf Coast Illegal Charter Task Force to go after illegal charters, or charters without the proper licensing in the Gulf or bays.

Charter boats include any water vehicle that someone pays to use or ride on. The GCIC includes the Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Coast Guard Station Destin, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Marine Resources Division, and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

“We have a huge area of responsibility and it was vitally important to us to bring together all of our federal state and local partners to collectively use all of our capabilities and authorities to go after illegal charters,” U.S. Coast Guard Commander of Sector Mobile Ulysses S. Mullins said.

Officials said they are made aware of illegal charters on the waters in several ways.

“We’ve received some indicators through social media, we’ve had folks call in with tips to us about illegal charters and we unfortunately, there have been incidents where there have been accidents and individuals have been injured,” Mullins said.

Illegal charters impact businesses that are following the rules.

“These illegal charters, they affect legal federal permitted charters and fair market prices and I just want to say, we combat this with increased patrol activities,” NOAA Lieutenant Bradford said.

Routine stops will happen if officials see something suspicious.

“If we notice that the boat looks a little bit overloaded if we notice that the driver may be operating a little radically if we notice that certain equipment is not on board, then we’ll conduct a boarding,” Mullins said.

The agencies gathered in Okaloosa County on Wednesday but officials said they also see the problem in Bay County.

“It’s an issue in Bay County, It’s an issue all along the Gulf Coast, and again, it comes down to public safety because these charters, the charter industry is interwoven with them, public safety boating safety, and our saltwater resource protection and by making this targeted enforcement on these illegal charters, it keeps the public safe,” FWC public information officer Travis Basford said.

If you plan to go out on a charter, FWC said it’s important to pay attention to the following.

“If you hire a charter or guide service to take you fishing and they’re asking you to purchase a fishing license, that would be a red flag,” Basford said.

If found to be operating an illegal charter you can be fined or possibly be put in jail. Officials said if you think you see an illegal charter call your local Coast Guard division.