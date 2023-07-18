DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A park more than a decade in the making is officially open on the Destin harbor.

Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park is named after a founding family member of Destin. The park sits on the old Melvin family property.

The park is located at 206 Harbor Blvd in the heart of Destin.

Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park (Land Air Sea Productions)

Melvin’s sons and family members opened the heritage park with a ribbon cutting on July 18, 2023.

“My brother and I grew up right here,” said Royal Bo Melvin Jr., Capt. Melvin’s son. “We had our house right here, and we stepped out of our sliding glass door for our bedroom, straight onto the harbor. So it’s great this came to fruition. We thank the city tremendously, they have been a true blessing to the Melvin family and have been awesome to work with and so glad that they included us in the process.”

The city purchased the park property in 2006. The original park opening date was scheduled for the Fall of 2021. After significant delays, the park was opened to the public in 2023.

The park features a ship playground, picnic pavilion, observation deck stairs down to the harbor boardwalk, water fountains, public restrooms and bike racks.

Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park

Royal Bo Melvin Jr. said the path around the park shares the story of his father.

“It’s the legacy. The city has been able to preserve one of the founding families of Destin. To be able to carry on and notice the name out there and think well, who was Captain Royal Melvin and they can walk the path and learn about him as being a founding father of Destin,” said Melvin Jr.

According to the city’s history logs, Captain Royal Melvin became the youngest Coast Guard licensed captain on the Harbor at 18 years old. He captained four fishing vessels before his death in 1995. He is buried at the City of Destin cemetery.

Captain Royal Melvin

Melvin Jr. also honored his grandparents at the ribbon cutting.

“It all goes back to our grandparents, Millard and Sarah Melvin. If it wasn’t for them settling on this piece of property right here, five generations of Melvins would not have been able to live here or play here on this property, and to see what has become our father and grandparents would be humbled and honored,” said Melvin Jr.

At the end of the presentation, Mayor Bobby Wagner presented the Melvin brothers with Destin Challenge Coins and commended them on being founding family members of the Luckiest Fishing Village.

“With over five generations, I believe that very much put you guys in this category. So with that, I just want to welcome you to the inner Destin city family so I really appreciate you guys being a part of it and allowing us to carry on your legacy,” said Wagner.