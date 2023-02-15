CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — Since Sergeant First Class Ian Prescott was paralyzed more than 4 years ago he has struggled to get around his house.

“The kids’ rooms are relatively inaccessible to me because it’s just too tight,” Prescott said. “There are too many doors in one little area. And so it makes it really difficult to get back there and for one check on and make sure they’re right and do what they’re supposed to be doing, but also to spend time with them.”

In just a few short months, Prescott will be able to spend more time with his kids.

He and his family are getting a new home, built by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“Our goal is that these families, through the gift of a physical space that now meets their needs, would then be able to take that energy that’s conserved those resources and time that has saved to now turn around and spend time with their kids to be able to better love on their families and meet their families needs,” Gary Sinise Foundation Senior Project Director Pete Franzen said.

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission is to help disabled veterans that were wounded while serving our country.

Wednesday, they performed a ritual at Prescott’s home, that’s become a tradition at all of the foundation’s projects.

The “Walls of Honor” encourages family and friends to write encouraging, spiritual, and patriotic messages on the home’s framework.

“This is something that’s a standard event for us,” Franzen said. “And for each of the homes that we build, our goal is to really connect with the local community, because we know that without the American people, we simply couldn’t do what we do to serve these people.”

“Friends and family is a big motivator and big thing in my life, my wives, my life and everything,” Prescott said. “And so being able to spend this time and share this time with them, I think is it’s a big deal to me.”

The Prescott’s home is expected to be done by the end of the summer, which will mark the 81st Gary Sinise Foundation home.