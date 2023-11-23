DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular seafood restaurant swapped the menu for free Thanksgiving meals.

Harbor Docks in Destin served its 29th annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The restaurant serves a traditional holiday meal to every person at their sit-down tables inside.

The meals are free to all who take a seat or grab meals to go.

Staff said they served more than 950 meals in the first two hours this year.

The feast raises money for local charities like Habitat for Humanity and the Harvest House.

Organizers say they will raise more than $20,000 in donations during the day.

“A lot of people, they don’t have the ability to cook. Whether it’s financial or they’re just misplaced or they’re not at home, and, you know, we sell food for profit 363 days a year for us to give it away once a year. Not a really a big deal. It’s just a good right thing to do,” Owner Eddie Morgan said.

Harbor Docks held the event in a drive-thru style during the pandemic. This year creating a mixed style for inside and outside serving.