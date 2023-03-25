OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Naval rescue swimmer has been charged with attempted murder in Okaloosa County.

In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Seth Beavers of Sterling, Illinois tried to drown a man in the swimming pool of an Okaloosa Island condominium.

Deputies were called to the Waterscape Condos at 1110 Santa Rosa Boulevard around 10:15 Friday night.

When they arrived, the victim, a security guard for the condo, said Beavers was at the pool after hours.

He asked Beavers to leave but said Beavers instead started a physical altercation, telling the security guard he would drown him.

The victim said Beavers rolled him into the pool while holding him against his will, hit him in the head, then pushed him underwater, depriving him of oxygen.

The victim, who said he can not swim, said he managed to briefly get away.

He told deputies although he tried to get out of the pool, Beavers struck him again, wrapped his arm around his neck, and pulled him back into the water again, fully submerging his head as if trying to purposefully drown him.

The victim said he feared he was going to die during the encounter.

Beavers is currently being held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail.