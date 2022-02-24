OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — A Florida murder suspect is in custody after a standoff in Opp, Alabama.

U.S. Marshals arrested Tyauvion Morris after a standoff that left no reported injuries.

Morris had an active warrant by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the shooting death of 44-year old Nancey Schreiner.

Schreiner was a bystander who suffered a fatal wound to the chest during a shoot-out near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive on February 9.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigators recovered 73 shell casings from the scene.

OCSO continues to search for co-defendant Jacob Gabany, 19, of Crestview.

OCSO: Photo from the scene of the Opp standoff

A third co-defendant Travon’te Mclaughlin, 23, of Crestview, is already in custody on charges of murder while engaged in felony defense and firing a missile into an occupied residence.