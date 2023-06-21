OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead in a traffic accident in Okaloosa County Wednesday night, troopers said.

According to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol, around 5:00 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 approaching Cooper Lane. The driver, a 69-year-old woman from Holt, Florida, failed to yield to another sedan and attempted a left turn onto Cooper Lane.

Troopers state the front right of the second sedan struck the right side of the first.

The front right passenger of the first sedan, a 70-year-old man from Holt, Florida was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the second sedan, a 34-year-old male also from Holt, Florida, suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.