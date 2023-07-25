DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — While shark week takes a bite out of the social media world this week, a local scuba diver went the extra mile to protect the marine species.

Dive instructor Tazz Felde with Under Pressure Divers said he got word from his wife working the Destin Snorkel Snuba boat that a nurse shark was hooked and stuck to a reef near Destin.

“She said ‘You’re going to save a shark today’ and I said, ‘Well, OK, fine,” said Felde.

Felde jumped into action with the gear in his car and met up with his buddy at John Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island.

The pair swam to the artificial reef and found the bottom resting shark stuck to the structure.

“There was about a six to seven-foot nurse shark that was in fact tethered to the reef and it had a big hook in its mouth,” said Felde.

With a pair of pliers in hand and brute strength, Felde freed the shark from the entangled fishing line, losing his tool in the process.

“I tried to calm it down a little bit, but it wasn’t really having that and I was able to free it,” said Felde. “It actually took my pliers with it so if you look at the last part of the video. It swims off with the short part of the leader in its mouth and the pliers are gone but I was able to get it off the reef relatively unharmed except for the hook, but at least it didn’t stay there and die.”

Nurse sharks do not have teeth like bull or tiger sharks, but Felde said there was still a danger of getting that close.

“The worst that could happen was that it crushed my hand. Or maybe I don’t know if you can see in the video where he spins over. If he had my hand in his mouth, he would certainly break my hand, but that was not my concern at the moment. My concern was making sure that it was freed and able to go about its day,” said Felde.

Felde also cleaned up more than a hundred feet of tangled fishing line to protect other animals at the reef.

“There was probably 120-pound monofilament connected to the leader that was actually strung up around all of the reefs,” said Felde. “It probably swam itself in circles and just kept swimming in circles, ended up being pinned to the reef.”

He said he always teaches his dive students to not be afraid of sharks or marine life and help leave the water better than they found it.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of them because they’re really no harm to us in the grand scheme of things. So that’s the big takeaway, you know, don’t be scared of sharks. I know it’s Shark Week and there’s a lot of stuff that you guys are going to see on TV. Some of it’s hype and some of it’s real but for the most part, sharks don’t really bother us much,” said Felde.