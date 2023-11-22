DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) serving Okaloosa and Walton County has seen a steady boost in travel this year.

With a new Allegiant terminal up and running, the last two months reported a more than 5% increase in travelers.

One Pennsylvania family plans to start a Thanksgiving tradition escaping the northern weather. The kids are excited for a trip to the beach.

“Probably the nice, clear beaches and all the shells and the warmth,” said one excited traveler.

“It means family and friends and hanging out with them and having a lot of fun,” said another.

Airport staff said Tuesday, November 21 was the busiest day for people coming in or leaving for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The USO says this Wednesday has been all about military members from the bases heading home for the holiday.

“It is busy. Usually, we have military people coming from the base and heading home. Right now it’s kind of a slack time. But as you know, as you get closer to travel day, they back off pretty good,” said Alvin Schlechter, USO volunteer.

The USO lounge provides military members a free place to relax at the airport.

“We do have food and we have coffee and people can relax, particularly if military people going, coming and going and retirees, we have retirees also,” said Schlechter.

Airport officials expect Sunday, November 26 to be a busy travel day back for the airport.

VPS staff suggests travelers show up two hours before their flight and try to book cabs and ride shares in advance.