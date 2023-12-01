OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday afternoon, The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a school bus and a lawn mower operator.

The incident happened on Legendary Marina Blvd at Highway 283.

No kids were on the bus during the time of the crash.

The driver of the school bus was a 57-year-old woman from Valparaiso, no injuries were reported. The lawn mower operator was a 53-year-old man from Crestview, who sustained serious injuries.

Investigators said the school bus made a right turn northbound from Legendary Marina Blvd on Highway 293. The mower was near the back of his mower facing northbound off the roadway onto Highway 293. The school bus made an improper right turn resulting in the crash. The bus collided with the rear of the mower, according to FHP officials.