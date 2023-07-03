DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Dry Water is underway for the Panhandle. The national initiative started in 2008 beings law enforcement agencies together to reduce boating under the influence.

This year the operation is July 1- July 3.

At Crab Island in Destin, the patrols are a group effort.

“During these holiday weekends, there can be instances where we have an increase in boating under the influence, our initiatives working with liveries, the Coast Guard, Fish and Wildlife, and along with the Sheriff’s Office, we’re all out here as a force multiplier trying to keep those instances down,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Brian Parkton.

In 2022, law enforcement agencies made 794 boating under the influence arrests across the nation. Parkton said Okaloosa County numbers are down compared to 2022.

“The liveries are putting a lot of information out there and they’re helping us stop these issues before they even happen at the dock,” said Parkton. “Our numbers aren’t like what they have been in years past at this time. So that tells me that it’s being successful.”

The Okaloosa County deputy said the biggest hurdle for 2023 has been the changing tide.

“This weekend has been pretty busy with we’ve had an outgoing tide. So when we have an outgoing tide when we get a lot of our distressed swimmers, we get a lot of vessel crashes. So specifically, when we get an outgoing tide, boaters need to be mindful of the area and keep an eye out for where they are,” said Parkton.

Besides Crab Island, OCSO said they are seeing increased boating all over panhandle waters.

“Crab Island is obviously our number one hotspot, but just due to the sheer numbers of vessels, we’re starting to see them expanding from Crab Island out towards the sea wall out here on Oakland Island, into Mary Esther, out towards the Hurlburt flight line and into Niceville. And especially right here by the bridge, we’re getting such large amounts of vessels because everybody has to have somewhere to go,” said Parkton.

Operation Dry Water ends on July 3. Law Enforcement said they will still have heavy patrols out for Tuesday, July 4.