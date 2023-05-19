DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — 207 4th graders at Destin Elementary School went to work Friday morning planting and learning about native trees along the school perimeter.

“We are out here at the Destin Elementary School celebrating their graduation,” said Mayor and Trees on the Coast Director Bobby Wagner. “Destin Elementary School is the largest elementary school in Okaloosa County and what better way to let them go to the next phase of life while leaving something behind like a tree.”

The students dug holes for the 15 new live oak trees to be planted. Classes took turns during the day to plant the trees and cover them back up in their new home.

“I see that ah-hah moment out of these kids with just how simple it is to plant a tree as well as just how connected we are to trees from the oxygen we breathe to the stormwater that we need these trees to suck in,” said Wagner.

Wagner took many questions from the kids about native trees and the science behind growing them in coastal areas.

“I think the coolest part of this job is to see the kids be so engaged. It’s very easy for their minds to wander but when we’re out here with shovels in hand and they’re asking me questions, they are locked in,” said Wagner. “Not only the questions they ask but actually how much they actually already know about trees, the different types of trees. It’s really cool and encouraging to see just how much they know and how much they want to know when we’re out here doing these types of projects.”

The trees were brought in by local growers in Okaloosa and Walton County. Folks out there wanting to do tree planting can work with Trees on the Coast to sponsor a project.

“Trees on the Coast, we’ve been around for almost 10 years now. We are a complete nonprofit. So if you want to come out here and be a part of the volunteer group, if you have a company that wants to sponsor our next project, that’s what we’re all about. That’s how we make these things happen. We have sponsors per project so you can come out here and be part of the local love with us all,” said Wagner.