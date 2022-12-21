FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front pocket.

The young man is charged with possession of a weapon on school property. WKRG News 5 does not identify minors accused of crimes.

OCSO issued a post-Tuesday to remind students that possessing knives or weapons of any kind is not allowed.

This is the second incident of a knife on the Choctawhatchee High School campus this semester. A 15-year-old was charged with possession and aggravated assault for threatening to harm a peer on Sept. 12.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.