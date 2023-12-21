SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB) — Two 14-year-old boys are charged in a swatting incident at Baker High School in Okaloosa County.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden, Landyn Whittington of Baker told friends in his group chat to call in a threat to his high school on November 3.

The group chat has been reportedly making shooting and bomb threats across the country, even in Canada.

The teens are allegedly being paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency in exchange for making the threats.

The Baker incident stemmed from 14-year-old Camryn Gulley in Mansfield, Texas.

The call prompted large law enforcement to both Crestview and Baker High Schools and placed other area schools in lockdown.

Gulley is charged with making an electronic threat of a mass shooting, making a false report of firearms being used in a violent manner, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and disrupting school functions.

Whittington is also facing similar charges for four other incidents in New Jersey, Houston, Arizona, and Indiana with more involving their group chat under investigation.

“What’s sad is that these kids have a lot of intelligence and they have the ability to be able to decide whether they want to use that intelligence for good or bad. And they clearly are using it for nefarious reasons. They could channel that into something positive. You can imagine what they could do if they didn’t want to do something like this,” Eric Aden, Okaloosa County Sheriff said.

The State Attorney’s office is looking into trying the teens as adults for the crimes. Each could face 15 years or longer in prison.

The sheriff and school superintendent are urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of these fake calls and how they spend their time on the internet in chat rooms.

Read the full press release from OCSO below.