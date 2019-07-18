Okaloosa County Superintendent resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) – After fighting for months to keep her job and being suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in January, former Okaloosa County Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson has resigned.

Jackson had appealed her suspension to the Florida senate, which has the authority to reinstate or remove elected officials, but her resignation Wednesday put an end to a senate special master’s consideration of her case.

Jackson hand-delivered a resignation letter to the Florida Department of State just minutes after Gov. DeSantis issued an executive order that revoked her suspension and reinstated her with the expectation that her resignation was “imminent”.

The report against Jackson focused on alleged abuse of developmentally disabled students, including pre-kindergartners, by former teacher Marlynn Stillions during the 2015-2016 school year. The executive order said Jackson failed to “provide adequate, necessary and frequent training, a lack of supervision of school district personnel and a failure to implement adequate safeguards, policies and reporting requirements to protect the safety and well-being of the students.”