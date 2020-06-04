Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing tourist

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB)– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old tourist, Nancy Jane George, from Missouri.

She was last seen when she left an apartment on Sundial Court on Okaloosa Island at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

It is unknown what she was wearing at that time.

Ms. George indicated she was going to get something to eat for breakfast and is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Double Cab truck bearing Missouri temporary tag number 04T85F.

The truck has a full-size camper top over the truck bed. Ms. George has not taken prescribed medication for several months and has been diagnosed with medical conditions which make her welfare of serious concern.

She has been known to get aggressive when contacted. Shehas redhair and brown eyesand is approximately 5’04” and 182 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400.