Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly porch fire

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly porch fire at an abandoned trailer off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a person on fire and already deceased.

The individual’s identity is unknown at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Residents in the area told deputies homeless people sometimes stayed at the site.

Three deputies were treated for smoke inhalation at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and have since been released.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 651-7400 or
Emerald Coast Crimestoppers.

