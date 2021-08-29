Okaloosa County schools closed due to Hurricane Ida

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County Schools will be closed on Monday, August 29 due to Hurricane Ida.

While the county was not in Ida’s direct path, Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety said he cannot rule out the possibility of tropical storm force gusts in the 40 to 50 mile-per-hour range on Monday as well as extensive rain bands that could lead to flooding.

The district said they will continue to work with the county’s emergency operations center to monitor Ida. School and activities are expected to resume Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Okaloosa County School's closed on Monday Aug. 29 for Hurricane Ida

Gulf County animal shelter needs help finding forever home for pets

Panama City Beach sees impacts from Hurricane Ida

Walton County Fire Rescue puts out single home fire

Hurricane Ida impacts appear to reach Cape San Blas

Local restaurant honors fallen troops

More Local News

Don't Miss