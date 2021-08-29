Okaloosa County schools closed due to Hurricane Ida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County Schools will be closed on Monday, August 29 due to Hurricane Ida.

While the county was not in Ida’s direct path, Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety said he cannot rule out the possibility of tropical storm force gusts in the 40 to 50 mile-per-hour range on Monday as well as extensive rain bands that could lead to flooding.

The district said they will continue to work with the county’s emergency operations center to monitor Ida. School and activities are expected to resume Tuesday.