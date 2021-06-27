Okaloosa County Deputy involved accident leaves one with critical injuries

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An accident involving an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy left a 26-year-old Niceville woman with critical injuries on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday night the deputy was heading east on State Road 20 coming up on State Road 293.

The deputy was changing lanes to the right turn lane in order to turn onto the State Road 293 on ramp and saw the woman standing in the right turn lane.

The deputy was reportedly unable to avoid the collision and the woman was thrown to the ground.

The woman was transported by a Life Flight Helicopter to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

The deputy remained on scene and helped the woman after the accident.

