Okaloosa County deputies arrest two men in connection to drive-by shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting near Fort Walton Beach on Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office arrested 30-year-old Nija Gamble and 31-year-old Lekendrick Ingram.

Authorities said the two men were seen pointing a firearm toward a house on Lowery Drive and then a gunshot was heard.

The suspect vehicle, driven by Gamble, fled from deputies in reverse down Elaine Avenue. Gamble then hit another car but continued to flee at high speeds onto Oak Street where Gamble and Ingram both got out of the car while it was in drive. The car continued down Oak Street and eventually hit a tree.

Both men fled through yards while deputies, with the assistance of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, set up a perimeter.

Ingram was found on Hickory Street and Gamble was spotted entering a home on Earl Street.

All of the people inside of the home came out except Gamble. With the help of an OCSO K9, he was found hiding inside. A black bag found nearby that Gamble was seen grabbing from the car had cash and narcotics inside.

Gamble is charged with resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, and more.

Ingram is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.