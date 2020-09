This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa’s Board of County Commissioners are imposing a curfew for residents.

The curfew will go into effect Wednesday night at 9 pm Wednesday evening. The curfew will prohibit all travel within Okaloosa County with the exception of fire, law enforcement, EMS, utilities, public works, or other authorized personnel.

The curfew is expected to end Thursday morning at 6 am.