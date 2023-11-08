PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials caught a murder suspect from Ohio in Panama City Beach Thursday morning.

“The U.S. Marshals Office in Toledo, Ohio requested the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Panama City Division in the fugitive investigation of Larry Andrus,” Bay County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release. “Andrus was wanted for Murder by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.”

According to investigators in Ohio, Andrus strangled his stepfather on September 30 and then escaped the area. He was believed to be headed to Florida.

Investigators learned that Andrus, 48, who worked as a tattoo artist, was in contact with a local tattoo shop and had planned to meet with them for a job interview, the news release states.

“Andrus was traveling on a Greyhound bus from Pennsylvania. Once the bus was identified, Task Force members stopped it and arrested Andrus without incident,” officials wrote.

Andrus was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation, and felonious assault.

Andrus was taken to the Bay County Jail.